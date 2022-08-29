NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to line up later this week to take advantage of a liquidation sale at one of southern Indiana's oldest small businesses.
Ben Franklin Crafts & Framing will soon close its doors. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open the store in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
"It was a tough decision," said Dane Smith, one of the co-owners. "There were certainly some tears shed. ... This is the end of a family tradition."
Smith said weakening sales over the last few years and an increased cost of doing business contributed to the decision to close.
The store will be closed this week until the liquidation sale which begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Smith said that every single item in the store will be on sale — and the store was "well stocked" with fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas decorations.
The store will continue to take custom framing orders for a short time.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.