LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new event venue has opened in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood.
A new restaurant — called Decade — officially opened its doors in June, serving New American cuisine with Italian and French influences. It's located at 1076 East Washington Street.
Decade is also managing an event space, called B-Side, in its upstairs space. B-Side is now open for private dinners, parties, receptions, live music, art shows, business meetings and more. The second-floor space is 1,800 square-feet.
The venue can hold around 100 people and has a private dining room that can accommodate 24 guests. B-Side will also be open as a bar on Thursdays through Sundays starting July 27.
