LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As one restaurant closes, another one opens.
Three people who were sad to see Decca close in NuLu are now opening a new restaurant in Butchertown.
The new restaurant — called Decade — officially opened its doors on Tuesday, serving New American cuisine with Italian and French influences.
The owners hope it will also be a hub for music, art and community outreach.
The three co-owners all had ties to Decca, which closed last year after more than 10 years in NuLu.
They said they want to reincarnate the spirit on the old restaurant they loved so much.
"It's surreal. It's a really special thing to open a business like this," said co-owner Chad Sheffield. "There's so many moving parts and it's kind of like Christmas morning, you know? Feels like that."
Decade is on the lower level of a historic building built in the 1870s. The upper level will be a private event space.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.