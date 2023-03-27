LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's only licensed gaming facility is growing and adding team members.
Derby City Gaming's new hotel, restaurant and bar off Poplar Level Road are scheduled to open for business later this year, and management is looking for new employees
The company will host a job fair Wednesday, hoping to fill dozens of positions before the grand openings.
"We want to start getting people in and trained," said Shaun Bishop, senior director of human relations at Derby City Gaming. "So we're hiring for room attendants, kitchen staff, you name it ..."
The job fair is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Goodwill South Louisville Opportunity Center on Preston Highway.
