LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New York investment firm led by a Louisville native plans to redevelop the historic, three-story Joe Ley Antiques store at 615 E. Market Street and two adjacent buildings at 615 E. Market Street in the Nulu neighborhood.
Campisano Capital, led by Louisville native Nick Campisano, says it has “executed” the purchase of the properties owned by antique store proprietor Joe Ley for an undisclosed price. The sale has not yet been reflected in public records.
“These unique buildings present so much potential to cultivate the historic narrative of this neighborhood and simultaneously preserve its character for generations to come,” said Nick Campisano in a packet of information distributed to the media. “We are exploring all relevant uses for the space, including high end food & beverage concepts, art galleries, private event space and office, as well as a boutique hotel.”
Ley, 76, told WDRB on Aug. 2 that he was considering a few “kind of amazing” offers for his real estate and that he is battling cancer.
He was not available for comment on Friday.
Campisano said his firm intends to preserve “all of the historic architecture” of the antique store building, which dates to 1890, according to Jefferson County PVA records. That includes the high ceiling and “oversized” windows.
“We are also exploring the possibility of adding a glass atrium to the roof. If this is structurally feasible, we absolutely want to do it,” he said in the press packet.
The smaller buildings at 625 E. Market Street have no historic protections, Campisano said.
“If we can repurpose them, that would be great, but if not, we plan to replace them with a new structure,” he said.