LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant in downtown Louisville said it is not closing for good, despite reports saying otherwise.
Eddie Merlot's told WDRB News on Wednesday that no definitive decision has been made on the future of its Louisville location. The restaurant's website says the location is "temporarily closed."
The restaurant on South Fourth Street closed after looters shattered its front window during riots in late May. Video and images show individuals taking items from the restaurant.
