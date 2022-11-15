LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A one-of-a-kind mini golf experience is coming to Louisville.
Puttshack is set to open in the Oxmoor Center, offering a tech-infused style of mini golf. The ball you use tracks your score for you and offers bonus points on certain holes.
"Known for its authentic regional experience and southern hospitality, Louisville is the ideal market to tap into our triple threat approach across our tech-infused game, remarkable food and beverage offerings and high-energy entertainment," Joe Vrankin, CEO of Puttshack, said in a news release Tuesday. "We look forward to bringing the all-encompassing Puttshack experience to this growing city."
Along with the mini golf, there will also be a a full-scale bar, food, an outdoor patio with seating for up to 56 guests and private event space.
Puttshack was founded by the co-founders of Topgolf. There are currently locations open in Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and Miami. Along with Louisville, plans in the next two years call for new locations in Dallas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and St. Louis.
Puttshack is expected to open in early 2024.
