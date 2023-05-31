LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifth Third Bank celebrated completed renovations of a branch in Louisville's West End on Wednesday.
Community leaders gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion. The bank recently renovated its location at 1501 West Broadway in the Russell neighborhood.
The goal was to send a message about the commitment the bank has made to the community.
"What I'm hoping is it garners trust between Fifth Third and the people of the community," said Andrew Patterson with Fifth Third Bank. "We've made a commitment to the people of the community and we want them to believe that commitment is real."
The bank also unveiled a new mural on the building created by local artist Charles Rice.
