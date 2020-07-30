LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville fire officials say an electrical fire caused minor damage to a Highlands pizzeria.
Fire officials say the fire started at Wick's Pizza Parlor on Baxter Avenue, at the intersection of Baxter Avenue, Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road. The fire was reported shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.
The fire started in an outside sign, according to officials with Louisville Fire. It caused minor damage to the outside of the building, and minor smoke damage to the building's interior.
The health department is expected to inspect the restaurant before it reopens later on Thursday.
