LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Roses has added a fourth bourbon to its permanent lineup.
"Four Roses Small Batch Select" will launch this spring in Kentucky, New York, California, Texas and Georgia. There are plans to make the drink available in more locations in the future.
“We wanted to add something to our lineup that brings that pure experience you get with a non-chill filtered Bourbon, while also showcasing some of our recipes and flavors that aren't as forward facing in our other existing bottles," said Master Distiller Brent Elliott.
The bourbon will be non-chill filtered and bottled at a 104 proof. The master distiller says each bottle will be a 6- or 7-year-old bourbon.
Details about which bourbon recipes were chosen for the Small Batch Select will be announced sometime later this year.
The company says Small Batch Select offers scents of raspberries, clove and nutmeg.
This is Four Roses' first extension to its permanent line in more than 12 years.
The other permanent bourbons are Single Barrel, Small Batch and Four Roses Bourbon.
