LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A famous golfer celebrated a grand opening in Jeffersonville.
Fuzzy Zoeller, who won two major championships in his time on the PGA Tour, is one of the owners of the new Hilton Garden Inn on Water Tower Road. The hotel features the 15th Club restaurant.
Zoeller was known for making people laugh during his golf career, which included a victory at the Masters Tournament, but started to cry with his family surrounding him this afternoon. His wife died last winter.
"It's about family and I'm very proud of them," Zoeller said, alongside of his four grandchildren.
The restaurant will feature drinks with Fuzzy's Vodka.
Zoeller said he couldn't turn down the opportunity to invest in the hotel in Jeffersonville.
