LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing teamed up with Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest in Clermont to create a new Bernheim Brews series.
"Wonderland Wit" features herbs like mountain mint and lemon balm. The inaugural beer is harvested directly from Bernheim's Edible Garden.
The series, which is between four and eight exclusive beers, is set to debut at CONNECT, Bernheim's art and music festival Saturday, Aug 26. After that, Wonderland Wit will be available at Gallant Fox taprooms starting Aug. 28.
A portion of sales will be donated to Bernheim.
