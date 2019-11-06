LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Distillery is headed into the future by honoring its past.
Following completion of Phase One of a multimillion-dollar renovation project, the Bourbon Heritage Center in Bardstown now has three tasting rooms, each one representing a story from Heaven Hill's past. They're all positioned around a giant barrel, where visitors can watch a video about how barrels are made.
The tastings rooms include: the Fitzgerald Room, a Library and the Founders Room.
Heaven Hill also released renderings of Phase Two of the $17.5 million renovation and expansion. Phase Two will include exhibits detailing the history of the Elijah Craig and Larceny brands, a "You Do Bourbon" lab where guests learn how to become quality technicians, and a new rooftop restaurant.
The Bourbon Heritage Center opened in 2004, and the multi-year renovation project was announced in November 2018. According to a news release, the investment will be expand production capacity and modernize Bardstown's facilities.
