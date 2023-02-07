LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom announced it is accepting applications for the 2023 season.
In a news release Tuesday, the amusement park said it is seeking to fill more than 400 jobs for a wide range of positions for the 2023 season that starts in May. Here are some of the jobs available:
- Lifeguards
- Food & Beverage Entertainment
- Guest Services
- Games, Retail
- Park Services
- Ride Operations
- Warehouse (must be 18 years old or older)
- Horticulture (must be 18 years old or older)
- EMT (must be 18 years old or older and have an EMT License)
- Security
- Gate Security (must be 18 years old or older)
Pay ranges from $14 to $20 per hour, and applicants must be at least 16 years old by April 30, 2023. Some positions require a minimum age of 18 or 20. To apply, click here.
Some positions require a pre-employment drug screen.
Successful applicants who are 18 years old and older must complete a pre-employment background check.
Employees receive paid orientations, free admission into Kentucky Kingdom, reduced prices for season passes, free admission to more than 25 other regional theme parks and free tuition reimbursement with Herschend's Grow U Program.
Training and orientation is scheduled to begin in March.
