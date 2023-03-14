"Everything that we make is named after hip-hop artists, hip-hop songs, lingos, record labels," she said on the show. But Johnson shared how the shop has struggled to rebuild following a fire just before Christmas.
"We actually suffered a devastating fire on Dec. 21. We started a GoFundMe and the community is really rallying to raise funds and help us come back bigger and better," Johnson explained. "I tell them that if we can survive COVID, we will definitely survive this and come back bigger and stronger. Absolutely."
The Hip Hop Sweet Shop started as a mobile bakery bus before moving into the brick and mortar location. It is known for it's "O.G." milkshakes with flavors like 8-Mile Cookies and Cream and Diddy's "I need a girl strawberry cheesecake."
Johnson said on her GoFundMe page that she hopes to raise enough money to build out their mobile bakery bus, rent temporary commercial kitchen space, pay staff, purchase items and get back up and running.
1 of 6
HIP HOP SWEET SHOP COURTESY (1).jpg
Over-the-top "O.G." milkshakes are a signature item for the Hip Hop Sweet Shop that burned down in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy Hip Hop Sweet Shop on Facebook)
IMAGES | Over-the-top "O.G." milkshakes are a signature for the Hip Hop Sweet Shop
1 of 6
HIP HOP SWEET SHOP COURTESY (1).jpg
Over-the-top "O.G." milkshakes are a signature item for the Hip Hop Sweet Shop that burned down in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy Hip Hop Sweet Shop on Facebook)
HIP HOP SWEET SHOP COURTESY (2).jpg
Over-the-top "O.G." milkshakes are a signature item for the Hip Hop Sweet Shop that burned down in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy Hip Hop Sweet Shop on Facebook)
HIP HOP SWEET SHOP COURTESY (3).jpg
Over-the-top "O.G." milkshakes are a signature item for the Hip Hop Sweet Shop that burned down in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy Hip Hop Sweet Shop on Facebook)
HIP HOP SWEET SHOP COURTESY (4).jpg
Over-the-top "O.G." milkshakes are a signature item for the Hip Hop Sweet Shop that burned down in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy Hip Hop Sweet Shop on Facebook)
HIP HOP SWEET SHOP COURTESY (6).jpg
Over-the-top "O.G." milkshakes are a signature item for the Hip Hop Sweet Shop that burned down in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy Hip Hop Sweet Shop on Facebook)
HIP HOP SWEET SHOP COURTESY (5).jpg
Over-the-top desserts with names of hip hop artists are signature items for the Hip Hop Sweet Shop that burned down in Louisville, Ky. (Image courtesy Hip Hop Sweet Shop on Facebook)
Clarkson awarded Johnson a $1,000 grant from PilotPen on the show, and the GoFundMe page has raised more than $8,000 to help reopen the Hip Hop Sweet Shop. Here's a link, if you'd like to find out more.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All Rights Reserved.