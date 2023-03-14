HIP HOP SWEET SHOP - BURNED BUILDING - COURTESY.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hip-hop, milkshakes and resilience landed a Louisville baker on national TV.

Lafesa Johnson appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show Monday to talk about her Hip Hop Sweet Shop Bakery in west Louisville that burned down three months ago.

"Everything that we make is named after hip-hop artists, hip-hop songs, lingos, record labels," she said on the show. But Johnson shared how the shop has struggled to rebuild following a fire just before Christmas.

"We actually suffered a devastating fire on Dec. 21. We started a GoFundMe and the community is really rallying to raise funds and help us come back bigger and better," Johnson explained. "I tell them that if we can survive COVID, we will definitely survive this and come back bigger and stronger. Absolutely."

The shop was located in the 18th and West Jefferson streets before the strip mall caught fire about 4 a.m. on Dec. 21. The fire also damaged the Kwiot Panda Art Studio, a barbershop and a restaurant.

The Hip Hop Sweet Shop started as a mobile bakery bus before moving into the brick and mortar location. It is known for it's "O.G." milkshakes with flavors like 8-Mile Cookies and Cream and Diddy's "I need a girl strawberry cheesecake."

Johnson said on her GoFundMe page that she hopes to raise enough money to build out their mobile bakery bus, rent temporary commercial kitchen space, pay staff, purchase items and get back up and running.

Clarkson awarded Johnson a $1,000 grant from PilotPen on the show, and the GoFundMe page has raised more than $8,000 to help reopen the Hip Hop Sweet Shop. Here's a link, if you'd like to find out more.

