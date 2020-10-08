LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and JayC Food Stores in Kentucky and Indiana are hosting hiring events at their stores in the Louisville area next Saturday to fill 500 open positions.
According to a news release, workers are needed in every department including Front End, Deli, Meat, Pickup and Grocery. People interested in one of the positions should first visit the website to apply, then show up at one of the stores between noon and 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.
"We have a variety of positions that we need to fill across Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Southern Illinois," said Erin Grant, Kroger's corporate affairs manager for the Louisville Division. "I started as a part-time cake decorator during college in Georgetown, Kentucky and have been able to grow to lead our Division Corporate Affairs team!"
To apply visit jobs.kroger.com. Then visit the store where you'd like to work on Oct. 17.
Benefits include discounts, competitive pay, with increases at six and 12 months. Third shift positions are paid at a higher hourly rate. Yearly Tuition reimbursement up to $3,500 is also available to employees after six months of service.
