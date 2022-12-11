LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown.
Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities.
Owners said the decision to close was based on finances.
On Sunday, the donut shop closed at 9 a.m. after selling the last of their products.
Related Stories:
- Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closing after this weekend
- New donut shop in Elizabethtown serves up sweets with a message of inclusion
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.