LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Houchens Industries has acquired a Louisville-based pet specialty retailer.
The Bowling Green-based corporation announced the acquisition of Feeders Pet Supply on Monday. The retail pet store operates 58 locations under Feeders Pet Supply and Chow Hound Pet Supplies across six different states.
Feeders Pet Supply was founded in 1959 and its growth led PNC Riverarch to acquiring majority ownership in 2016, according to a news release. PNC Riverarch agreed to sell 100% of the company to Houchens.
"We are very proud of our heritage and accomplishments to date and look forward to continuing that growth and success under the Houchens umbrella," Brannon Dixon, CEO of Feeders Pet Supply, said in a news release. "We are aligned on the strategic initiatives to expand and enhance not only our retail footprint but our service offerings to customers. Houchens provides us long-term capital that is critical to achieving our future growth plans. Our senior leadership team is excited to partner with a company that is retail rich in talent and experience."
Dion Houchins, CEO at Houchens, the company is excited to invest in the pet retail segment.
"This strategic investment met every criteria on our investment philosophy checklist," Houchins said in a news release. "Partnering with a strong management team only enhanced our interest. Brannon Dixon and the FSP senior leadership team have like-minded growth plans and embody an employee and customer centric approach. Having its headquarters in Louisville supports our growth strategy in our home state of Kentucky. This investment further diversifies our ESOP which is critical to our sustained success.”
