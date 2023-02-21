NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana U.S. Sen. Todd Young made a stop in southern Indiana on Tuesday as part of his "Jobs, Innovation and Security" tour.
The Republican senator is celebrating the CHIPS and Science Act that is now law. Young was the lead Republican author of the legislation, according to a news release. It "incentivizes domestic fabrication of microchips and research and development in other frontier technologies."
One of his stops across the state included Samtec in New Albany. The company is a global leader for the technology that links computer chips together.
Samtec's technology allows things we use every day to turn on and off. It's also helping to provide weapons to Ukraine.
Young hopes Indiana can lead the country in chip production. Samtec said it hopes the new law will also bring more jobs to the state.
