LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer is kicking in with heat and humidity this week, and that puts a strain on the power grid to keep up with demand.
Parts of Indiana could face rolling blackouts, according to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO is an an independent, nonprofit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.
MISO said in a statement it is bracing for emergency procedures, like rolling blackouts, but it's in an effort to reduce the likelihood of a major collapse.
"We’ve been seeing this trend for the last few years, but this year’s summer assessment and capacity auction reflect the potential for the tightest conditions we’ve experienced. The overall stability and reliability of the system will not be compromised, as MISO will continue to implement any actions that may be necessary to prevent uncontrolled, cascading outages," a MISO Spokesperson said.
Louisville is not in the MISO region. PJM Interconnection is the regional transmission organization that covers much of our area. It manages the power grid for 65 million people living in parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.
PJM said it has adequate capacity and reserves to serve the demand this week and throughout this summer without significant risk. PJM also said it is prepared to export electricity to MISO or one of its other neighboring systems, if they need it.
"PJM will continue to work with MISO and other grid operators in the Eastern Connection to support one another during times of high demand," a spokesperson said in a statement.
Jackson REMC said in a Facebook Post, if it's called upon by MISO to reduce its load on the grid, Jackson County REMC will ask for voluntary reductions first. If it is not enough with voluntary reductions, then it would resort to rolling blackouts.
In an email to customers, Clark County REMC said there is no need to be afraid. The utility has been preparing for this for months.
First, Clark County REMC will reserve power at its own headquarters switching to generators. Second, it will ask large commercial members if they will voluntarily switch to generators. If that's not enough, Clark County REMC said then it will participate in rolling blackouts for no more than 30 minutes at a time.
Kentucky Electric Cooperatives Vice President Joe Arnold said much of the strain on power grids has to do with an overall move away from coal towards renewable energy.
"You have a situation now where there are some people who are very concerned about these rolling blackouts. We don't think that's going to happen here in Kentucky this week," he said. "But we are concerned about the long term implications of prematurely retiring power plants that are otherwise are very reliable and affordable."
Hoosier Energy shared the same sentiment in a statement to WDRB News.
"Over the past several years, the electric industry has undergone an accelerated transition to renewable energy sources, providing intermittent energy instead of 24x7 generation via coal and natural gas. So far, the pace of additions hasn’t kept up with retirements, creating a supply/demand imbalance," a Hoosier Energy spokesperson said.
As for when rolling blackouts would start, it's dependent on your utility provider.
Duke Energy offered some pointers to help customers save energy and money, as temperatures rise.
- Change air filters regularly to keep the HVAC system from working harder to cool the home.
- Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting.
- Close blinds, drapes and curtains during the hottest part of the day.
- Use a ceiling fan in occupied rooms to supplement your air conditioning.
- Grill outdoors instead of using the stove.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
Air conditioning is a big drain on electric usage. Duke Energy said in a release that customers with smart meters can check electric usage online, and customers with smart meters that collect usage information can track how much energy being use and get alerts by email or text.
