BROWNSTOWN Ind. (WDRB) -- A Southern Indiana utility company warns with extremely high temperatures on the way this week, there's a possibility of rolling blackouts.
Jackson County REMC was told by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, MISO, an independent, nonprofit organization that operates the electrical grid in the middle part of the United States from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico, that there is a possibility of rolling blackouts in the Kentuckiana region.
MISO warned during peak usage there may have to be a shortage of electricity.
WDRB's weather team is forecasting extremely high temperatures starting Monday, June 13. This means many people could be leaning on their air conditioning units to beat the heat, using more energy.
If the shortage reaches a critical stage, the grid system could collapse, which is what the rolling blackouts are designed to prevent. Jackson County REMC said in a Facebook post the company will do everything in its power to prevent the collapse.
Jackson County REMC says if it is called upon by MISO to reduce its load on the grid, it will ask for voluntary reductions first.
In the meantime, the utility company suggests to consider cutting back on your energy usage during peak times (typically 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday) by setting your air conditioner thermostats up a couple of degrees and putting off running dishwashers, clothes dryers, pool pumps and other non-essential electric devices during this period. If this does not reach the needed reduction, it could be forced to begin rolling blackouts.
A rolling blackout typically lasts 15-30 minutes per location before its “rolls” to the next area.
Jackson County REMC is hoping its systems engineer can also alleviate some demand before turning to rolling blackouts.
It's unclear when members could be affected by a rolling black out.
Jackson County REMC's points towards its social media for announcements, along with announcements from MISO for the most up-to-date information.
If you have a medical condition that requires electricity, make sure you have a backup plan in the event of a large-scale blackout event.
