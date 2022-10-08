LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foam darts were flying on Saturday in Louisville's newest family fun center.
Foam Warriorz, a 19,000 square foot facility that focuses on foam dart guns, is now open on Bardstown Road near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
In games similar to laser tag, but with darts, teams compete each other other during timed matches.
The game arenas can be rented out for kids' birthday parties or corporate events. Foam Warriorz also offers sumo wrestling, bounce houses and axe throwing.
"It's really cool. People love it. We play a lot of different games, Capture the Flag, Medic, all the different game modes, the objectives, it's really cool," Foam Warriorz owner Patrick Taylor said. "It's a lot more intense than people think it would be."
There are also Foam Warriorz locations in Lexington, Cincinnati and Indianapolis.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.