LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two 10-year-old children were found working unpaid at a McDonald's restaurant in Louisville, the U.S. Department of Labor said.
According to a news release, investigators from the department's Wage and Hour Division found two 10-year-old workers at a McDonald's. Three Kentucky McDonald's franchise operators violated federal labor laws.
Bauer Food LLC, Archways Richwood LLC and Bell Restaurant Group I LLC, which are three separate franchisees that operates 62 McDonald's locations in Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Ohio, employed 305 children to work more than the legally permitted hours, according to an investigation.
“Too often, employers fail to follow the child labor laws that protect young workers,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Karen Garnett-Civils in Louisville, Kentucky. “Under no circumstances should there ever be a 10-year-old child working in a fast-food kitchen around hot grills, ovens and deep fryers.”
According to a news release, the investigation led to assessments of $212,754.
The investigation found Bauer Food LLC, which operates 10 McDonald's locations in Louisville, employed 24 minors under the age of 16 to work more hours than legally permitted. Two 10-year-old children were working as late as 2 a.m. unpaid.
According to a news release, Archways Richwood LLC, allowed 242 minors between age 14 and 15 to work beyond the allowable hours. Bell Restaurant Group I LLC, a Louisville-based operator of four restaurants, allowed 39 workers ages 14 and 15 to work outside of and for more hours than the law permits.
“We are seeing an increase in federal child labor violations, including allowing minors to operate equipment or handle types of work that endangers them or employs them for more hours or later in the day than federal law allows,” said Garnett-Civils. “An employer who hires young workers must know the rules. An employer, parent or young worker with questions can contact us for help understanding their obligations and rights under the law.”
The Department of Labor did not disclose the specific McDonald's locations.
