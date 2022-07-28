LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known name in fashion is setting up shop in Louisville, and, to top it off, everything will be at discount prices.
A J. Crew Factory outlet store is coming to the Shelbyville Road Plaza near Mall St. Matthews. WDRB News uncovered plans that show it will be located in the retail space between the post office and Honey Baked Ham that was most recently a seafood restaurant.
And that's not the only big tenant moving into the popular shopping center. Old Navy is setting up shop in the space that used to be the Nike Store.
J. Crew Factory has another area store at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville.
