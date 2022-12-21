LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KentuckianaWorks said more than 100 people are being notified about a data breach that could involve their personal information.
The agency said it was told on Nov. 15 that a former employee of a third-party service provider used the personal information of a KentuckianaWorks participant to open a utility services account.
The person whose information was taken was able to quickly shut down the account and notify police.
KentuckianaWorks said it doesn't know if other people had information stolen.
They're notifying everyone who was helped by the person accused of stealing personal information.
