LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the leading organizations that represents manufacturers in Kentucky is partnering with Baptist Health for COVID-19 testing.
According to a news release from Baptist Health, the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers (KAM) chose the health care company as its partner and resource to provide the coronavirus testing required for businesses to reopen.
"KAM is dedicated to helping rebuild Kentucky's economy by providing the necessary tools and resources so manufacturers can successfully reopen in compliance with state requirements," said Lee Lingo, KAM executive director, in a statement. "With 25 years' experience in occupational health, Baptist Health has the know-how to especially assist manufacturers of all sizes with testing and monitoring for COVID-19."
According to its website, KAM represents 237,000 employees who work at 2,397 facilities.
"Baptist Health understands the vital role that manufacturing plays in keeping other essential services humming," said Jody Prather, MD, chief strategy and marketing officer for Baptist Health, in a statement. "As the state's largest health system, we have the resources and expertise to determine the most efficient and cost-effective options for these manufacturers, and have the ability to customize solutions based on their needs."
According to the news release, employers who partner with Baptist Health specifically for testing solutions can have employees with COVID-19 symptoms tested, as well as co-workers who may have had contact with them. That testing can take place at the business, as well as at any Baptist Health Urgent Care locations that have been performing COVID-19 testing.
Employees who test positive can have their health monitored with a pulse oximeter to check their blood oxygen level and a forehead thermometer to take their temperature. Those statistics are entered into Baptist Health's MyChart online patient portal. An alert will be sent to a health care provider if that person's condition worsens.
