LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky-based Country Boy Brewing is opening a new taproom in downtown Louisville.
Located at the Falls City Market in the city's Omni Hotel at the corner of 2nd and Liberty streets, the taproom will feature a rotation of Country Boy beers on tap, pizza, barbecue and salads.
The downtown location will be the third for the company. Country Boy already has taprooms in the Kentucky cities of Georgetown and Lexington.
"We've had our sights set on expanding into Louisville for quite some time now, and we're looking forward to this being the first step to share our beers with the community here," Daniel Harrison, co-founder of Country Boy Brewing, said in a news release.
The taproom will also tap "exclusive brews" for the Louisville market.
The location in the Omni is expected to open early next month, according to a news release. After that, it'll be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
