LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Bourbon Trail is trying to top off its record-breaking attendance from last year.
Kentucky Bourbon Trail brought in 2.1 million visitors, breaking the 2019 record of 1.7 million visitors. Within the last 10 years, the trail has seen a 370% jump in attendance, with more than 70% of visitors coming from outside of Kentucky.
With interest and attendance pouring in, distilleries and bourbon experts are preparing for more crowds after smooth finish in 2022.
"We have more distilleries now than we had since prohibition," said Dee Ford, Brand Home general manager at Angel's Envy. "
Angel's Envy in downtown Louisville is one of many distilleries seeing a bourbon boon.
"We are very collegial in the industry, we all support each other and so there are many ways to experience bourbon, but when you are in downtown Louisville, you can get a really good immersive bourbon experience," Ford said.
Last year's attendance was up 38% compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
Some distilleries are only open five days a week because of staffing shortages.
"It is really unbelievable that people are coming back out this fast after COVID but that is exactly what we have been seeing this past year," said Eric Gregory with Kentucky Distillers' Association.
Gregory said the industry usually takes five to six years for attendance to reach 2022 levels.
"Now distilleries have become a bucket list destination where you don't just stop in, take a tour, and leave," Gregory said. "You stop in, take a tour, have a fabulous lunch, get a great old-fashioned or even a mint julip and you hang around for a while."
Forty Kentucky counties have distilleries along the bourbon trail. Industry experts predict this year will be another big one for the state and economy with the bourbon trail front and center.
"The enthusiasm and energy around the industry is non-stop," Ford said.
Many of the tours need to be booked several months in advance for weekend sessions.
