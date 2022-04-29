LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is scheduled to open its gates for the season Saturday, April 30.
The Louisville amusement park was all quiet Friday, but it will open on Saturday, but only for weekends. The park will be open Saturdays and Sundays through Memorial Day weekend. After that, Hurricane Bay will open, and the park will remain open throughout the summer.
After Aug. 7, the park will go back to weekend operation, and this year, it'll stay open through Oct. 30.
This year, families can experience some new fun with a dog stunt show and an extended season. The park is also planning a family-friendly event for its last month of the season. They said they're excited to open their gates and hopefully piggyback off of the crowd coming in for Derby.
Carly Uglow, the sales manager for Kentucky Kingdom, said she is "just really excited to welcome families back into the park and experience everything that we have to offer."
"Derby is a great time here in Louisville," she added. "And we're hoping that everyone in town might hear about Kentucky Kingdom and come down to experience it as well."
Kentucky Kingdom will continue hiring for positions throughout the summer, but park officials said they feel staffed and ready to fully operate right now.
Season passes are on sale now, with different kinds available. One new option this year is a Pre-K season pass for children ages 3-5. You must register for it by May 31.
For more information on season passes, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.