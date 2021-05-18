LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The first Capital Grille fine-dining steakhouse in Kentucky will be built in the existing parking of Oxmoor Center, according to a building permit filed with Metro government.
The Capital Grille is a chain concept "offering dry aged steaks, fresh seafood, and an award-winning wine list."
Construction of building should begin in August and the restaurant is slated to open in April 2022.
Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse and other national brands, is the parent company of Capital Grille.
Metro records indicate the restaurant will be built at 7600 Shelbyville Road, in the northwest corner of the Oxmoor Center parking lot near the intersection of Shelbyville Road and Oxmoor Lane.