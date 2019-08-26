LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is introducing "Beyond Fried Chicken."
In a release, the company says it is rolling out a new plant-based "chicken" on Tuesday at a KFC in a single restaurant in Atlanta as a test.
While many burger chains have introduced plant-based offerings, KFC is partnering with Beyond Meat to become the first U.S. quick-serve restaurant to introduce the product in chicken form. "Beyond Fried Chicken" will be available in nuggets or boneless wings with a choice of dipping sauces.
KFC claims the new dish is so "finger lickin' good" that customers will have a hard time telling it's plant-based. "I think we've all heard 'it tastes like chicken' - well our customers are going to be amazed and say, 'it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken,'" said KFC U.S. President and Chief Concept Officer Kevin Hochman in the release.
KFC will use feedback from the Atlanta test as it evaluates introducing "Beyond Fried Chicken" in more locations.
