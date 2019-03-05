LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC wants to turn its "craziest marketing ideas" into a reality -- and it's asking the public to make it happen.
That means you. And maybe the man or woman sitting next to you. Even your crazy Uncle George can help.
According to a news release from the Louisville-based fast food giant, the company has launched a new crowdfunding campaign -- dubbed the KFC Innovations Lab -- to help fans of fried chicken build the company's zaniest marketing projects.
And zany they are. Here are some of the ideas KFC wants to bring to life:
The Kentucky Fried Hot Tub: It's a hot tub that looks like a giant bucket of KFC chicken. According to the news release, this bucket will feature, "wood-fired thermosyphoning heating technology, the capacity for five fried chicken-loving people, and a full 360 degrees of Kentucky Friend Chicken branding."
"Colonel on Ice:" It's sort of like "Disney on Ice," but with friend chicken, and Col. Sanders in the starring role instead of Mickey Mouse. The production would describe "how Colonel Harland Sandars went from a sixth grade drop out to the founder of a fried chicken empire."
The Little Colonel Locator: It's a necktie that acts as a tracking device. In theory, you can find anyone wearing the tie as long as they are within 100 feet of your smartphone.
The Smart Cane Remote: A cane that acts as a remote control for your television set. The press release states that the cane would combine "the best of both products -- smart remotes and canes -- into one product that is stylish, functional and totally new.
A cardboard picnic table with a Colonel Sanders marquis: The news release bills it as "the greatest development in picnicking technology that's made out of cardboard." (NOTE: It doesn't say it's the greatest development in picnicking technology -- just the greatest development in picnicking technology that's made out of cardboard.) As far as we can tell, the kit would include a picnic table made of cardboard, along with seats and a life-size cardboard colonel "to hold a bucket of Kentucky Friend Chicken" for you. The news release emphasizes that the chicken is sold separately.
But wait - there's more - a YouTube video to help explain this crazy venture!
KFC says it will help support anyone who wants to follow through with creating any of these marketing projects.
"Should a project become fully backed by supporters, KFC will work with KFC Innovations Lab inventors to begin production of the funded idea and turn KFC's (and the consumers who contributed) dream into a reality," the news release states. "For smaller contributions, KFC is offering exclusive KFC Innovations Lab-branded swag. Depending on the contribution amount, contributors can receive the following perks: KFC Innovations Lab sweatpants, t-shirts or a 3-D puffy sticker pack (limited quantities of swag available).
"If a project does not reach its target goal, all contributions will be refunded to individual supporters and perks will not be given away. To learn more about KFC's most innovative ideas yet, visit KFC Innovations Lab."
