LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center is looking to fill more than 150 jobs at its job fair this week.
There are job openings in concessions, event security, housekeeping, guest services and conversion teams which transition the venue between events.
Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted on the same day.
People interested in applying must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma and bring two forms of identification.
The job fair will be in the arena's front lobby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
