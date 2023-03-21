LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger Co. will build a grocery store across the street from a planned Publix Super Market in fast-growing eastern Jefferson County.
Louisville's largest grocery chain filed plans with Metro Government on Monday to construct a 61,617-square-foot store at 10010 Ballardsville Road. Kroger also plans a gas station and 3,500-square-foot wine and spirits store on the lot.
A Kroger spokeswoman didn't immediately reply when asked for the timeline for the new store and whether the chain plans to continue operating its store at 9440 Brownsboro Road, which is just over a mile away on the other side of the Gene Snyder Freeway.