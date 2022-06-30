LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is celebrating the grand reopening of one of its New Albany locations.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at the location on Charlestown Road.
The store was undergoing a $3 million renovation, which includes updated interior and exterior decor, relocated produce and floral departments, expanded dry grocery department, new LED lighting and expanded pick-up operations.
"Coming straight out of a pandemic to remodeling the store has been a transition with products and things like that, but it's been well worth the wait," said Elle Smith, store manager of the Charlestown Road location. "We're just really excited to show them the new store because that's what the community deserves."
The first 100 customers at the grand opening received a free $25 Kroger gift card.
The store is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
