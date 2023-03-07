LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange restaurant is reopening after being closed for six weeks due to substantial vandalism.
OliPollo had to close on Jan. 21 after vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. The Peruvian Rotisserie-charcoal chicken restaurant on New Moody Lane had a soft opening Monday and is holding a grand reopening on Wednesday.
Oliver Pino, owner and founder of OliPollo, said the local restaurant is glad to be back open.
"We love what we do," Pino said. "We love cooking good food, giving great service. Not doing that for a little bit, preparing so much all these years, surviving the pandemic, and not being able to do what we like to do for the community was very hard for us."
Pino said the vandals stole a flat-screen television, a personal guitar and the restaurant's security system. The restaurant had to replace technical equipment like laptops, point-of-sale equipment and alarm systems, along with rebuilding the walls and bathroom.
The Oldham County restaurant opened in 2019 after a food truck was started the year prior. Patrons can dine-in, carry-out or drive-thru the restaurant.
A GoFundMe was created to support the local business, click here to donate. Pino is grateful for the community support.
"Thanks to the community, we were able to support ourselves for the first two weeks while we started seeing money come from the insurance," Pino said. "If it wouldn't have been for that, I don't know what we would have done."
No arrests have been made in the vandalism. Pino said police are still investigating the incident.
"Nobody really knows who did it," Pino said. "Not everyone goes through a situation like this. We are a mom and pop, we aren't a big corporation. It was a big setback for us."
To view the restaurant's menu, click here.
Related Story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.