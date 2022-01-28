LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky company is expanding its operations in Louisville to help fight COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear's office announced in a release that Eurofins Genomics, an international provider of DNA sequencing services, plans to build a 65,000-square-foot facility across from its existing location in Blankenbaker Station Business Park.
The $35.7 million facility will manufacture supply reagents that are used to in the PCR-based tests that detect the COVID-19 virus. The synthetic DNA has a variety of additional diagnostic applications.
The expanded manufacturing will increase domestic production of components needed for COVID-19 tests, which will help support a market vulnerable to supply shortages. Eurofins has current contracts with the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to the company website, Louisville-based Eurofins Genomics is a life science company that provides genomic products and services to medical, environmental and agricultural partners with locations in the U.S., Europe and Asia. The company is a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based Eurofins Scientific, which was founded in 1981 and employs 55,000 people in more than 900 laboratories across 50 countries.
Construction on the new facility is expected to begin in April. It should be finished by the summer of 2023.
