LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Eccentric Observer has a new owner.
In a release, the LEO Weekly said it has been bought by Euclid Media Group. The Cleveland, Ohio-based publisher focuses on developing local newsweeklies.
The LEO was founded in 1990 by now-Congressman John Yarmuth and owned by his son Aaron Yarmuth. The award-winning alternative paper has focused on politics, culture, local events, entertainment and food and drink reviews. Like many newsweeklies, LEO struggled during the pandemic.
The Euclid Media Group said it plans to bring a fresh strategy to its print and digital presence along with event planning. It also plans to keep all of the current LEO staff and could hire additional positions in the coming months.
Euclid Media Group COO, Chris Keating, said in the release that the company hopes to build on the legacy the Yarmuth family created. "LEO Weekly is essential to the Louisville community and through the support of the amazing staff and now adding targeted resources, we believe we have a bright future ahead."
Aaron Yarmuth announced in May that the paper was for sale with "no minimum offer." He said at the time that the person taking over the paper "should value creativity, engage the community and have a commitment to fun." Yarmuth has not publicly said what is next for him.
The acquisition marks the tenth for Euclid Media Group, which also owns the Cleveland Scene; Cincinnati CityBeat; Detroit Metro Times; the Riverfront Times; Out in STL; Orlando Weekly; Creative Loafing Tampa Bay; the San Antonio Current; Out in SA; and now, LEO Weekly.
