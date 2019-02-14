LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the lights go out, many of us reach for our cell phones to check the power outage map.
LG&E and KU have upgraded the resource for Kentucky customers. It now offers more details about power outages, and an estimation of how long it will take for the power to be restored.
The new map also makes it easier for customers to report outages, and officials say it's more user-friendly for people using smart phones and tablets.
"Being able to offer them more detailed, near real-time information in the moment they need it, this is an important service that we offer our customers," said LG&E and KU media manager Liz Pratt.
The updated website is expected to roll out sometime Thursday. Click here to view it.
