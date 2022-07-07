LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven years after a massive fire tore through Whiskey Row, the buildings are still standing and business is booming thanks to the heroic efforts of Louisville firefighters who received special recognition Thursday.
The Old Forester Distillery Company, located on Whiskey Row at 119 Main St. in downtown Louisville, found a unique way to commemorate the fire that nearly ruined a part of Louisville's history: releasing limited-edition bottles of bourbon that was barreled on July 7, 2015, the day the fire started seven years ago.
The newest installment of the 117 Old Forester Series is called "Whiskey Row Fire." The commemorative bottle has already sold out online, and people lined up outside the building early Thursday for a chance to get their hands on the bottle that marks the seventh anniversary of the fire and commemorates the bravery of Louisville firefighters.
During a remembrance ceremony Thursday morning, Mayor Greg Fischer said the story of how the block was rebuilt after the massive fire will be the stuff of Louisville legends.
"They put their dreams and wallets into this thing, and now, it's burning down," Fischer said, recalling the day of the fire. "And I said to them, 'This will be the best thing that ever happened to Whiskey Row, this fire.' Because it creates the legend of Whiskey Row and you want to have a legendary development here, saved by legendary people as well."
The accidental 2015 Whiskey Row four-alarm fire started as construction was underway on several businesses planning to locate in the strip. Investigators determined the fire started from a spark caused by workers using acetylene torches and grinders to remove old cast iron piping, electrical conduits and sprinkler pipes. The sprinkler system had been taken out of service.
Thanks to the efforts of Louisville firefighters, the historic structures were saved, and the block is now home to restaurants, bars, a hotel and other businesses.
It took 85 firefighters to get the flames under control. Several members of that crew were at Old Forester on Thursday morning for the seventh anniversary of the fire and the release of the special bourbon.
Louisville Fire Chief Greg Frederick said while it was a tough day, there are some great stories to tell, like when they used drone technology for the first time to help fight the fire.
"For some reason, the drone ended up flying off course and hit the Aloft hotel, which was under construction, and almost hit the mayor," Frederick said. "I tried to tell my guys, 'Try not to kill the mayor.'"
Two years ago, members of the Louisville Fire Department selected eight single barrels from a lot filled the same day they extinguished the fire, according to the news release. The barrels sold out in two days, and proceeds were donated to the Louisville Firefighter Disaster Fund, according to the news release.
The rest of the barrels filled that day remained in the warehouse before being batched together to create the 117 Series - Fireman Barrels. Now at seven years old, they are fully mature. On Thursday, Frederick and members of the Louisville Fire Department sampled it and took some home after a tour of the distillery.
In addition, Old Forester made a donation to the Louisville Fire Department to help firefighters who are in distress.
