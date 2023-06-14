LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ad agency will help promote a Black-owned Louisville business for free.
It's part of the Doe-Anderson Black Small Business Enrichment Program.
The agency encouraged Black-owned businesses to apply to partner with the agency to address marketing challenges for free.
Out of 70 applicants, JoBé Products was selected as the winner.
Jocari Beattie founded the company in 2018 with the invention of the "Besk." Which is a portable backpack-desk designed to help students in need.
"I'm super excited to get to work with Doe-Anderson," Beattie said in a news release. "After I applied and learned more about what Doe offers, I was talking to my team about all the things we can do and get accomplished through this program."
Beattie created the product while attending Florida A&M University.
Doe-Anderson will provide the business with professional serves like brand strategy, social media and public relations.
