LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black businesses starting up in Louisville received a boost Tuesday.
Metro United Way and FundBlackFounders are providing up to $25,000 matching crowdfunding grants to 14 Louisville-based founders. The program supports early-stage startups founded by Black entrepreneurs.
"To build inventory, you need money," said Shawn Summerville, founder of Ebony Greens. "To have money, you need funding unless you have some great support somewhere else. So this becomes that great support to help me build and scale the organization."
Local businesses receiving funding include coffee shops, retail stores, skincare and fashion brands. The recipients and their businesses include:
- Adriana Susso, Bae Vibez Skincare
- Nicole Scott, Nicole Scott inc.
- Nachand Trabue, Mellanaire Marketplace
- Lafesa Johnson, Hip Hop Sweet Shop
- Roderick Shawn Summerville, Ebony Greens TM, LLC
- Aaron Jordan, Black Complex Louisville
- Lecresha Sewell, Melanated Healthcare, Inc.
- Jocari Beattie, JoBe Products
- Michael Jackson, Kentucky Greens Company
- Mariha Fisher, Bonnet Bandits
- Bridgette Johnson, W.O.W. Factor Academy LLC
- Shauntrice Martin, Chahta Noir
- Reinaldo Murphy and Jamel Smith, Melt502
- Ronyale Smith, Blak Koffee Cafe
According to a news release, only 1% of start-up capital accrues to Black entrepreneurs, while the average white business starts with $107,000 and the average Black business begins with only $35,000. Black people represent 14.2% of the U.S. population, but only 2.2% of employer businesses.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.