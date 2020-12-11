LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Black community is getting financial support from the Urban League, thanks to an $8 million grant.
The Urban League announced Friday that it will receive $8 million over two years from a New York-based philanthropic group.
Leaders of the Urban League say the money will be put toward the "A Path Forward for Louisville" initiative and be split among over a dozen different groups.
Of the $8 million, at least $2.2 million will be put toward affordable housing and rental programs for the Black community, and $500,000 will be given to Evolve 502, a group that aims to provide each student in the city the funds they'd need to go to college.
