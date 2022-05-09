LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A single mother got a new car for free, thanks to a local dealership.
The Jeff Wyler Family First committee decided to give away a car for Mother's Day to a single mother on her path to recovery.
Kali said she's been sober for a year, and is currently living at the House of Hope in the Dixie Highway area.
She has an 8-year-old boy whom she's only seen a few times in the last five years.
Kali says the gift is a huge blessing.
"You know, them paying for the fuel and the insurance for a year is just about as good as getting the car itself," she said. "My son lives two hours away, so that will definitely help, getting him back and forth. You know, you continue to do the right thing and you're blessed."
Jeff Wyler dealerships say they plan to give away a car around every three months.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.