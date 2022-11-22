LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local retailers are thinking ahead as small businesses prepare for the upcoming weekend of holiday shopping.
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday are two of the busiest days of the year for stores around Kentuckiana. Black Friday can be coined the "Super Bowl" for retailers.
Katie Meinhart owns Six Sisters Boutique in NuLu.
"We stock up really, really strong for it and we know that this is going to be a great weekend, rain or shine," Meinhart said.
In stores across Louisville, employees are preparing for the annual day after Thanksgiving shopping rush.
"I think this weekend is going to be good for everyone knock on wood that the weather stays well," Logan Manford, who owns BloFish Clothing Company, said.
If the weather does cooperate, it could be a boon for small businesses across the city.
"It's wonderful to see people kind of go away from the big box stores and come down and support local and NuLu has so much more going on right now," Meinhart said.
Meinhart says Black Friday is always a plus, but Small Business Saturday is just as busy.
"So we kind of have a double-down weekend," Meinhart said. "So, we really enjoy just having people come shop small. Both days of the week."
Manford said construction in NuLu has hurt his local business.
"Particularly on this end of the block, it's been tough," Manford said.
He hopes the upcoming weekend will bring a little extra holiday joy.
"Small Business Saturday, the community has always been great shopping local, particularly in NuLu," Manford said. "We appreciate that a lot, and we're pretty excited about it."
Jennifer Rubenstein, executive director of Louisville Independent Business Alliance, expects to see plenty of deals, and some inflation.
"Seems like it affects most industries, the debate is, how much to pass along to consumers, how much can you absorb, and that's really an individual decision," Rubenstein said.
Louisville Independent Business Alliance is hosting two upcoming events to help promote local businesses.
Some of the local stores will extend their hours for the upcoming holiday season.
