LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 245-acre tree farm in Simpsonville is ready for harvest.
In a news release Tuesday, Bowling Nursery and Landscaping said it planted more than 40,000 trees after purchasing the Shelby County land, and the first batch is ready to sell.
“Several varieties and sizes of trees were becoming harder to purchase. Some of the commercial landscaping jobs we were bidding on required harder-to-find material,” Kevin Bowling, co-owner of the business, said in a new release.
Kevin and Camille Bowling imagined this new business to supply consumers online and local landscapers with more unique varieties of trees. They plan to sell 10,000 trees per year.
“The farm is home to hundreds of varieties of trees that were chosen because they thrive in this region," Kevin Bowling said. "We were having a hard time finding several of these varieties and sizes for our own landscaping company, so we decided to grow our own.. Each year we plan to sell about 10,000 of the 40,000 trees in our inventory.”
You can purchase trees directly from the business online and have them delivered. There is a 10% discount until May 31 with promo code "GRANDOPENING." To browse the options, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.