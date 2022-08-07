LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant that has been in Prospect for the past 28 years is closing its doors.
J Harrod's Restaurant announced on Facebook that its last day of business at its Upper River Road location will be Sunday, Aug. 14.
In a letter written to customers, restaurant owners thanked customers who have been with them throughout the years and announced they are selling the restaurant.
"You've seen us face many challenges repeatedly, and we've learned and grown into where we are now...," the post reads. "We hope you will dine with us often for our last bit of time here."
During its last week, the restaurant will be offering specials and said reservations are strongly encouraged.
"We know many of you will be sad to us go, but we hope you won't be too mad at us," the owners wrote in the letter.. "We really gave it our best shot! As you well know, it was a tough time in history to own a business of any kind especially a restaurant."
Although the new restaurant owners were not revealed in the post, the current owner of J. Harrod's said they hope the public tries out the new restaurant "that will be coming on our heels."
