LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - Soon you won’t have to travel to New Orleans to get a taste of what the bayou has to offer.
Lou Lou on Market is Nulu’s latest eatery set to open next week. It’s located in the former building that housed Decca for nearly a decade, which closed in October.
“We actually came in here and kind of did our thing and trying to get it up and going in less than six weeks,” said Lou Lou owner Jared Matthews.
Matthews also owns Lou Lou Food and Drink on Sears Avenue in St. Matthews.
At Lou Lou on Market, the space has already been transformed with New Orleans flare. Masks and beads hang from the walls and bright murals drape the dining room.
In the kitchen, chefs create dishes like porkchops and southern staples like shrimp and grits.
Downstairs has a speakeasy feel and will serve bourbons and classic cocktails.
Two dining rooms – one on the main floor and one upstairs welcome guests who have a taste for what Matthews calls Cajun creole Italian with a Mediterranean twist.
“Nulu is definitely an up-and-coming part in our town. Definitely downtown took a little hit for a while and to see it come back has been great. We just want to be a part of that,” said Matthews.
Lou Lou on Market is located at 812 E. Market St. and will open Wednesday, Dec. 28th.
