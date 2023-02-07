LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport recorded its third-busiest year in 2022.
The airport had more than 3.88 million passengers last year. It's expanded to offer 37 nonstop destinations provided by eight airlines.
Spirit Airlines and Breeze Airways launched direct flights at the airport to Los Angeles and San Francisco. American Airlines also added nonstop flights to Boston.
"In recent years, we welcomed two new airlines, introduced multiple new routes and continued to see tremendous growth of our ultra-low-cost carriers," said Dan Mann, executive director of Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "Our ultra-low-cost carriers have increased their presence at SDF by 139% compared to 2019."
Sun Country Airlines plans to offer nonstop flights to Minneapolis this spring.
The airport is off to a strong start this year, as well. In the first quarter of 2023, the Louisville airport has 110% capacity compared to the same time in 2019. According to a news release, 2019 was the best year in the airport's history.
Louisville's airport is besting the national average by nine points and outpacing Cincinnati by 14 points and Lexington by 26 points, according to a news release.
"The airlines recognize the strength of our market and are clearly responding with more seats, bigger aircraft and new routes," Mann said. "We're optimistic and believe 2023 could be another record year at SDF."
More than $127 million has been invested at the Jerry E. Abramson Terminal. It includes completion of a new Airport Operations Center, rental car facility, new restrooms in baggage claim, replacement of 17 passenger boarding bridges, new elevators, escalators and moving walkways.
Work is also continuing on SDF's geothermal project, a $21.7 million investment that will provide a 40% energy reduction. Projections show it would also reduce HVAC operation costs by $400,000 per year. The 7-acre plot includes 648 wells. Each is buried 500 feet below the surface.
"We've invested an additional $76 million on the airfield, and when combined with the terminal, that's a total investment of more than $200 million to date," Mann said.
While SDF has enhanced its offerings for travelers, the airport is still a global leader in cargo operations. It's the world's sixth busiest cargo airport and third in busiest in North America, according to Airports Council International World's annual World Airport Traffic Report.
UPS Worldport brings in more than 380 daily cargo flights.
"SDF continues to be an economic engine for our region," Mann said. "Whether passenger services or cargo, the numbers show us that because of the airports' operations in Louisville, $451.1 million is contributed to state and local taxes, which is nearly $1 in every $7 in Louisville Metro stems from here."
Related Stories:
- Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport prepares to switch to geothermal system
- Major upgrades underway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport
- Louisville's international airport celebrates 75 years with announcement of nonstop route
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.