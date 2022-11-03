LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Travelers can expect to see some major construction when flying out of Louisville Muhammad Ali International airport this holiday season.
Dan Mann, executive director at the airport, says the ongoing construction is part of a multi-year renovation plan.
"There's a lot of moving parts with this program. It's all revolved around having better customer service. We came out of 'Rona, and it was like gosh, clean air and moving air is really important. So part of this redesign is improving all these mechanical systems," said Mann.
Mann said part of the plans include converting to geothermal energy, which will reduce costs and the airport's carbon footprint. It will also help save the airport roughly $400,000 a year.
The $500 million project will also include upgrades like new jet bridges and walkways and redesigned ticket counters and baggage claim areas.
The plans come as the airport continues to see an uptick in travel, with even more passengers than before the pandemic.
The airport currently has 37 nonstop destinations, and Mann says there are plans to add even more routes to the mix.
Mann says a direct flight to Seattle could be in the future.
"Seattle is a market where people from Seattle are coming our way, our people are going their way, and so we're saying that's a market where we should have air service too and we can justify it, and we make that business case," he said.
Mann also hinted at more nonstop routes to Boston. The airport first added nonstop daily flights to the destination in June 2022.
Another part of the renovation plan includes adding more lines at security, but Mann says that project is expected to take about three more years to complete.
Right now the airport has 5 security lanes with plans to add a 6th temporarily until the security construction is finished.
"This new program will add 30-thousand square feet. We'll have new lanes and it will be much quicker," said Mann.
In the meantime, to help reduce bottlenecking at TSA checkpoints, officials recommend arriving two hours early for your flights this holiday season.
